PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath to Campaign in Haryana Polls; Nadda, Smriti Irani to Woo Voters in Punjab

Chandigarh: From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actor-politician Sunny Deol, the BJP is bringing its top crowd-pullers to campaign in the Haryana assembly polls.

In Punjab, national working president J P Nadda will be among those campaigning for its candidates contesting the four assembly bypolls, BJP leaders said.

Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda are on the 40-member list of leaders who will address election meetings in Haryana.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Anurag Thakur will also visit the state ahead of the October 21 polls for the 90 seats.

Senior party leaders Shahnawaz Hussain, Anil Jain and B L Santosh will also travel to Haryana.

BJP MPs and actors Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Manoj Tiwari, along with MP and Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, are scheduled to visit the state where the BJP is seeking another term in office.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur will also address meetings in Haryana.

For the campaign in Congress-ruled Punjab, the BJP has prepared a list of 36 leaders.

Among them are BJP's national working president J P Nadda, Union ministers Smriti Irani, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Anurag Thakur and Som Parkash.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also visit the state. Others in the Punjab list include, Shahnawaz Hussain, B L Santosh, Tarun Chugh and Avinash Rai Khanna.

Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, Sufi singer-MP Hans Raj Hans and Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik will also campaign in the state.

By-elections to the four vacant Assembly seats of Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian would be held on October 21.

Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting on Dakha and Jalalabad seats while the BJP is fighting from Phagwara (SC) and Mukerian.

