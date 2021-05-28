PM Modi Announces Rs 500 Cr Relief Package for 2 Yaas-hit States, Centre's Team to Assess Damage

After undertaking an aerial survey of the Cyclone Yaas-affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 500 crore relief package for each state on Friday.

It was learnt that Rs 500 crore would be immediately given to Odisha but Rs 500 crore for Bengal and Jharkhand will be released on the basis of the extent of the damage.

It was learnt that the Centre before releasing the relief package will send an Inter-Ministerial Team to all the Cyclone affected states to assess the extent of damage and prepare a ground report for further assistance.

After having review meetings with the senior officials in Odisha and West Bengal, PM Modi was briefed that maximum damage due to Cyclone ‘Yaas’ happened in Odisha, and some parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand have also been affected.

PM Modi assured the people of both the States and the Jharkhand government that Centre will work closely with the state governments in this time of crisis due to Cyclone ‘Yaas’.

He also promised to extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas in Odisha, West Bengal and in Jharkhand.

While expressing solidarity with the cyclone affected people who have lost their kin during the natural calamity, PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the cyclone.

“We have to focus more on scientific ways to handle such disasters. As the frequency and impact of cyclonic systems are increasing in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, communication systems, mitigation efforts and preparedness have to undergo a major change,” he said while appreciating the preparedness and disaster management activities by the Odisha government which has resulted in minimal loss of lives.

He also mentioned that Disaster Mitigation has been given emphasis by the Finance Commission too by provisioning for mitigation funds to the tune of Rs. 30,000 crore.

PM Modi also spoke about the significance of building trust among the people for better cooperation in relief efforts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here