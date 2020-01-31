Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Asks NDA Leaders to Strongly Back CAA in Parliament, Says No Reason to Feel Defensive

A BJP ally said Modi asked NDA leaders to aggressively take on the opposition's charge that the amended citizenship law discriminated against Muslims and said that minorities are as much "ours as other citizens are".

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
PM Modi Asks NDA Leaders to Strongly Back CAA in Parliament, Says No Reason to Feel Defensive
PM Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of the Budget Session.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that his government has no reason to feel defensive about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asked National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders to back the measure strongly in Parliament.

A BJP ally said after the meeting that Modi asked the NDA leaders, who met to strategise as Parliament's Budget Session began here on Friday, to aggressively take on the opposition's charge that the amended citizenship law discriminated against Muslims and said that minorities are as much "ours as other citizens are".

The government has done nothing wrong as far as the CAA is concerned and has no reason to feel defensive about, he said, according to the ally, who did not wish to be quoted.

The NDA leaders also hailed Modi for the Bodo accord and settlement of Bru tribe members in Tripura.

Opposition leaders have said they will raise the issue of nationwide protests against the CAA in the session, as they accused the Modi government of arrogance and making no effort to reach out to protesters.

