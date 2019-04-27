Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi Asks SP-BSP Not to Drag Him into Caste Politics, Says 'I'm From Extreme Backward Class'

Slamming the BSP chief Mayawati for seeking the support of Samajwadi Party 'just for sake of power', Modi said 'Mahamilavatis' can only think of the future of their own dynasty and they are not concerned about the future of the country.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
PM Modi Asks SP-BSP Not to Drag Him into Caste Politics, Says 'I'm From Extreme Backward Class'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Kannauj.
Lucknow: It was a mega face-off between the Bhartiya Janata Party and the SP-BSP alliance when bigwigs from both the sides landed in Kannauj on the final day of campaigning as the constituency will go for polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 29.

Addressing his first poll rally in Kannauj, PM Modi said, “I would like to thank Mayawati ji, Akhilesh ji and Congress for reminding me of my caste. I hail from an Extreme Backward Caste, my caste is so small that there are only two-three houses of my caste in my village.”

Further asking the SP-BSP alliance not to drag him into caste politics, PM Modi said, “Backward caste might be a matter of politics for SP-BSP but for me, it’s an opportunity to serve my country.”

The statement comes days after BSP Supremo Mayawati had alleged in a joint rally that PM Modi does not belong to backward class and it was Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav who was from backward class and have been working towards the development of the backward people.

Slamming the BSP chief Mayawati for seeking the support of Samajwadi Party (SP) "just for sake of power", Modi said "Mahamilavatis" can only think of the future of their own dynasty and they are not concerned about the future of the country.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple Yadav will hold a grand roadshow later in the day.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, former CM Akhilesh Yadav said, "I came to know that ‘Pradhan Bandi’ ji (referring to PM Modi) is coming to Kannauj. Demonetisation, joblessness in the state, stoppage of potato sale and construction of perfume market and closing his eyes while landing so that he won’t see the expressway. We welcome (Modi) and request not to stop the fragrance of brotherhood."




Raking in the issue of terrorism and national security, PM Modi said, “Does SP-BSP have any formula to fight terrorism. They abuse Modi but they speak against terrorism. Are they scared of terrorism or they want to save them?”

He also accused the opposition of attacking ‘chowkidar’ and Ram Bhakts and said the one agenda of opposition is 'Jaat Paat Japna, Paraya Maal Apna'.


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
