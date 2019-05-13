PM Modi Slams Rahul for 'Scolding' Pitroda Over 1984 Riots Remark, Says 'He Spoke Out Congress's Heart'

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday stepped up his attack on the Congress over the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of himself rather than reprimanding Sam Pitroda for his remarks."Congress is struggling to win 50 seats because the Congress leader is confused and their thinking is diffused," Modi while launching a scathing attack on the grand old party in his poll rally here.He said the opposition party's arrogance was at its peak.Slamming the Congress president over the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said he should be "ashamed" of himself rather than "pretending" as if he is scolding Congress leader Sam Pitroda for the comments.Replying to a reporter's question on the 1984 riots, Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and head of the Overseas Congress had last week said "Hua to hua..."Pitroda later said his words have been twisted.Modi said: "Namdaar (dynast) should be ashamed of himself for failing to get justice to the victim of 1984 riots, adding those involved in the genocide would not be spared."Today I want to ask Congress how long they will rub salt into wounds like this, said Modi while referring to Pitroda's 'Hua to hua' remark.He was addressing a poll rally in Bathinda from where union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is seeking re-election.Polling to the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on May 19.