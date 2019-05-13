Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Modi Attacks UPA Over '70% Foreign Defence Deals', Says 'Pacts Became Congress' ATM'

The prime minister said the BJP had tried to reverse it during the past five years, claiming that the defence production had been increased by 80 per cent.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Attacks UPA Over '70% Foreign Defence Deals', Says 'Pacts Became Congress' ATM'
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally.
Loading...
Solan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the previous Congress governments of using defence deals as an automated teller machine (ATM) for the party.

Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, Modi said: "India was dependent on foreign countries for 70 per cent needs of the defence forces during the previous Congress governments. It had been deliberately done as defence deals were ATM for the Congress."

"India had an 150-year-long experience of defence production when it became independent in 1947, whereas China had no such experience at that time," Modi said. "But now, China has become an exporter of defence production, whereas we are an importer because of the bad policies of earlier Congress governments."

The prime minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tried to reverse it during the past five years, claiming that the defence production had been increased by 80 per cent.

Pointing out to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he said: "If you ask any question to the 'namdaar' (dynast) family, they say 'hua to hua' (whatever happened, has happened)."

Modi accused the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) dispensation of delaying the purchase of bullet-proof jackets for six years, which, he said, endangered the lives of the soldiers.

The prime minister urged first-time voters to vote for ensuring development of the country in the 21st century. He claimed that had the UPA government maintained the growth rate achieved during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's term, then it would have been much higher now.

On Ayushman Bharat, Modi said the number of beneficiaries from the health protection scheme was more than the total population of USA, Canada and Mexico. "As many as 50 crore Indians are provided free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under Ayushman Yojana," he said.

He also praised Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for "exemplary implementation" of the PM-Kisan scheme.

Modi recalled the days when he was in charge of the state for the BJP, saying he used to stroll on the Mall Road in Solan and take 'chana' (chickpea) from vendors.

Solan falls in the Shimla parliamentary constituency, where the BJP has fielded Suresh Kashyap, while Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil is contesting on a Congress ticket.

The four seats of the state goes to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram