PM Modi, BJP Treated Farmers as Liability, Says Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi also shared a video of the party's campaign focusing on farmers and talking about party's promises such as the 'Kisan budget', loan waiver, and appropriate prices for produce.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 11:35 PM IST
PM Modi, BJP Treated Farmers as Liability, Says Rahul Gandhi
File photos of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had treated farmers as a "liability" and asserted that the farmers were now rising up to demand "Nyay" (justice).

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a video of the Congress' campaign focusing on farmers and talking about party's promises such as the 'Kisan budget', loan waiver, and appropriate prices for produce.

"Our farmers are our pride & strength. For the past 5 years, Mr Modi & the BJP have treated them as a liability. India's farmers are now rising up to demand NYAY," Gandhi tweeted.

The grand old party's ambitious scheme, 'NYAY' (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) seeks to ensure minimum income guarantee to the country's poor and transfer Rs 6,000 per month into the bank accounts of 50 million families in the country.

The Congress chief has been alleging largescale farmers distress in the country, a claim denied by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
