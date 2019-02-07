LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PM Modi 'Blinded by Revenge': Congress on Robert Vadra Questioning

Vadra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, was questioned by ED for nine hours on Thursday, the second day of his deposition in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad.

PTI

February 7, 2019
File photo of Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala.
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Robert Vadra's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, alleging he was "blinded by revenge" and taking out his anger fearing an "imminent defeat" in the coming Lok Sabha election.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is blinded by revenge. Prime minister Modi is taking out his anger due to the imminent defeat in the upcoming polls," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"False cases on opposition leaders and their families are being registered... The whole country knows that since 2012 there has been a conspiracy against Robert Vadra by Modi and BJP. Seven years have gone by, but no evidence has been found against Robert Vadra or his associates," he said.

Vadra's wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi came to the ED office, in Jamnagar House in central Delhi, in a black SUV to pick him up around 9:30 PM. Her vehicle was guarded by SPG personnel when it went inside the ED office.

Priyanka had also dropped off her husband for questioning at the ED office on Wednesday. Vadra is expected to be questioned again on either Friday or Saturday

