PM Modi Calls Kerala Govt's Conduct on Sabarimala Issue as 'Most Shameful Behaviour'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala on the Sabarimala issue, saying Communists do not respect India's culture and spirituality.“The conduct of Kerala LDF government on Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government. We knew that communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred,” said PM Modi at a public rally in Kollam.Hitting out at the CPI-M-led LDF and the opposition spearheaded by the UDF in the state, he said both the fronts were two sides of the same coin and accused them of neglecting people of the state.PM Modi said the Congress party has multiple stands on the Sabarimala issue."They say one thing in Parliament and another in Pathanamthitta (where the Lord Ayyappa shrine is located)," the Prime Minister said.The PM further said that the stand of the BJP has always been consistent on the Sabarimala issue."Our stand on this issue has always been clear. And, the actions of our party match our words," said the PM.The PM’s rally comes a day after ‘Makar Jyothi' was lit in the Sabarimala hillocks to mark the peak of the festival season.This was the PM's first visit to the state after the issue of women entry into the Sabarimala shrine snowballed into a big political slugfest.Recently, the PM told an interviewer that the judgment of the lone dissenting judge in the Sabarimala case should be read carefully.Painting the Left and the Congress in poor light, the PM pointed out how these parties were against gender justice by blocking the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha."The Left and the Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice and social justice but their actions are exactly the opposite. The NDA government has been working towards abolishing triple talaq. Who is opposing us on this? Communists and the Congress," said the PM.