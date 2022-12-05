Greeting Gujaratis to Standing in Queue: A Glimpse 'Modest' Modi Voting in Final Phase of State Polls

As he cast his vote for the final phase of the Gujarat assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to people, especially women and young voters to come out and exercise their right to franchise in large numbers.

Modi stood in a queue as he voted for in the Gandhinagar constituency and after casting his vote, he walked in front of a crowd showing his inked finger and encouraging others to vote.

The prime minister also urged people to visit ballots and chose their preferences for several by-polls being held across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM."

“There are also by-polls taking place in different parts of India. I urge those whose seats are witnessing these by-polls to turnout in large numbers and vote," he said in another tweet.

This comes as voting for 93 seats spread across central and north Gujarat districts in the second and final phase of polls is being held on Monday. Over 800 candidates are in the fray.

In the first phase, voting in 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions took place on December 1. The average voter turnout was recorded at 63.31 per cent.

Bypolls are being held in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and in six assembly seats in five states, including Rampur Sadar and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

