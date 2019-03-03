English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Chairs National Security Council Meet, Days After Pakistani Jets Breach Indian Airspace
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were among those present at the meeting.
PM Narendra Modi chairing a meeting of the National Security Council in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the National Security Council meet on Sunday evening, where NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary VK Gokhale were also present along with Union ministers. The crucial meeting came in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The NSA is tasked with advising the prime minister on matters of national security. It was set up by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1998, with Brajesh Mishra as the first National Security Advisor (NSA). The NSC keeps meeting on regular basis but the latest meet assumes significance owing to the latest security scenario.
On Monday, the prime minister had held the Cabinet Committee on Security met after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes in Pakistan. Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were present at the meeting.
India had claimed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan and targeted terror camps, after JeM said that it was behind the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
