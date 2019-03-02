PM Modi Chose to Address BJP Meet in Andhra When a Captive Pilot Was Returning Home: Naidu

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu hit out at the former for continuing with his official and political engagements at a time when an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was held captive in Pakistan.Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the coastal city on Friday to address a BJP gathering, leaders of Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wore black badges and took to the streets protesting against the failure of the NDA government at the Centre in fulfilling its promises towards the state.Modi said his government was committed to the development of north Andhra Pradesh and the newly announced South Coastal Railway, with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, reflected the dedication of his government towards Andhra Pradesh.On Saturday, Naidu said, “PM Modi went to the airport to receive the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, but he chose to attend a political meeting in Andhra Pradesh when India’s hero was returning home.”Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan Army after his fighter jet crashed during an air duel with a Pakistani F-16 on Wednesday. He was released by Pakistan late on Friday evening.Naidu said, “Had the Prime Minister cancelled his meeting in Andhra Pradesh to receive the pilot, his ‘desh-bhakti’ (patriotism) would have been accepted by Indians. Doesn’t he have a responsibility towards our brave commander? Modi is trying to take political mileage out of the air strike. He came to Visakhapatnam to abuse me.”Regarding Modi’s ‘U-turn’ comment against Naidu, the Andhra chief minister said, “I have taken the right turn.”He also expressed shock at Jana Sena Party chief and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s comments that the latter was told two years ago about an impending war ahead of the general elections.“What does that mean? Politics shouldn’t be linked with national security,” Naidu said.