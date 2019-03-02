English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Chose to Address BJP Meet in Andhra When a Captive Pilot Was Returning Home: Naidu
PM Modi went to the airport to receive the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, but addressed a political gathering in Andhra Pradesh when India’s hero returned home, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said.
File photos of PM Narendra Modi (L) and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (R).
Loading...
Amaravati: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu hit out at the former for continuing with his official and political engagements at a time when an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was held captive in Pakistan.
Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the coastal city on Friday to address a BJP gathering, leaders of Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wore black badges and took to the streets protesting against the failure of the NDA government at the Centre in fulfilling its promises towards the state.
Modi said his government was committed to the development of north Andhra Pradesh and the newly announced South Coastal Railway, with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, reflected the dedication of his government towards Andhra Pradesh.
On Saturday, Naidu said, “PM Modi went to the airport to receive the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, but he chose to attend a political meeting in Andhra Pradesh when India’s hero was returning home.”
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan Army after his fighter jet crashed during an air duel with a Pakistani F-16 on Wednesday. He was released by Pakistan late on Friday evening.
Naidu said, “Had the Prime Minister cancelled his meeting in Andhra Pradesh to receive the pilot, his ‘desh-bhakti’ (patriotism) would have been accepted by Indians. Doesn’t he have a responsibility towards our brave commander? Modi is trying to take political mileage out of the air strike. He came to Visakhapatnam to abuse me.”
Regarding Modi’s ‘U-turn’ comment against Naidu, the Andhra chief minister said, “I have taken the right turn.”
He also expressed shock at Jana Sena Party chief and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s comments that the latter was told two years ago about an impending war ahead of the general elections.
“What does that mean? Politics shouldn’t be linked with national security,” Naidu said.
Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the coastal city on Friday to address a BJP gathering, leaders of Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wore black badges and took to the streets protesting against the failure of the NDA government at the Centre in fulfilling its promises towards the state.
Modi said his government was committed to the development of north Andhra Pradesh and the newly announced South Coastal Railway, with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, reflected the dedication of his government towards Andhra Pradesh.
On Saturday, Naidu said, “PM Modi went to the airport to receive the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, but he chose to attend a political meeting in Andhra Pradesh when India’s hero was returning home.”
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan Army after his fighter jet crashed during an air duel with a Pakistani F-16 on Wednesday. He was released by Pakistan late on Friday evening.
Naidu said, “Had the Prime Minister cancelled his meeting in Andhra Pradesh to receive the pilot, his ‘desh-bhakti’ (patriotism) would have been accepted by Indians. Doesn’t he have a responsibility towards our brave commander? Modi is trying to take political mileage out of the air strike. He came to Visakhapatnam to abuse me.”
Regarding Modi’s ‘U-turn’ comment against Naidu, the Andhra chief minister said, “I have taken the right turn.”
He also expressed shock at Jana Sena Party chief and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s comments that the latter was told two years ago about an impending war ahead of the general elections.
“What does that mean? Politics shouldn’t be linked with national security,” Naidu said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Producers Hurrying to Register Patriotic Titles 'Not New', Daniel Craig Celebrates 51st Birthday
- This Airline Is Offering a Year's Worth of Free Tickets, If You Delete Your Instagram Photos
- Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Biggest Opener, Madhuri Dixit Film Emerges Hit
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results