1-min read

PM Modi, CM Kejriwal Not Interested in Generating Jobs for Youth: Rahul Gandhi at Poll Rally in Delhi

Training his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said both had an aim to spread hatred in the society, something the Congress could never do.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
PM Modi, CM Kejriwal Not Interested in Generating Jobs for Youth: Rahul Gandhi at Poll Rally in Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a poll rally in Jangpura, Delhi. (Image: Twitter/Congress)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, saying they were not interested in jobs for youngsters, but were keen on making one Indian fight another for staying in power.

Training his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he said both had an aim to spread hatred in the society, something the Congress could never do.

Addressing his first rally in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, the former Congress chief hit out at the BJP for not addressing the economic slowdown and the issue of unemployment, but instead, encouraging violence.

"They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharm, they talk about Islam, they talk of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hiduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism-- where is it written that attack other people, suppress them?," he asked the crowd.

What kind of "Hindu dharm" is this of Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as Hinduism talked about taking everyone along, Gandhi said at the rally organised in favour of the Congress candidate from Jangpura, Tarwinder Singh Marwah.

"Show one BJP leader who raised the 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pakistan. Congress's Jangpura candidate did that and went to jail in Pakistan for it," he said.

