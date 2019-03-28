PM Modi Coins New Acronym 'SARAB' to Hit Out at UP Grand Alliance, Akhilesh Gives It His Own Spin

आज टेली-प्रॉम्प्टर ने यह पोल खोल दी कि सराब और शराब का अंतर वह लोग नहीं जानते जो नफ़रत के नशे को बढ़ावा देते हैं



सराब को मृगतृष्णा भी कहते हैं और यह वह धुंधला सा सपना है जो भाजपा 5 साल से दिखा रही है लेकिन जो कभी हासिल नहीं होता। अब जब नया चुनाव आ गया तो वह नया सराब दिखा रहे हैं — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 28 March 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday coined an acronym ‘Sarab’ to take a dig at the united opposition in Uttar Pradesh, saying the consumption of this alliance liquor would destroy the health of the state. Speaking at an election rally in Meerut, Modi also took a dig at the Congress’s proposed income scheme, saying those who could not get people to open their bank accounts were now promising to directly transfer money to them."Sapa (Samajwadi Party) ka 'sa', RLD ka 'Raa' aur Baspa (BSP) ka 'ba', matlab 'sharab'. For UP's good health and for India's future, should you not stay away from sarab? Sapa, RLD, Baspa, ye 'sarab' aapko barbaad kar degi (this sarab destroy you)," the Prime Minister said.The Opposition, however, was quick to attack Modi, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying the Prime Minister was confused about the meaning of the word because of the teleprompter. Yadav said the word meant mirage, which the BJP was trying to show the country and now that elections were near, they were following the same.In another tweet, Yadav took a swipe at the unemployment rate under the BJP regime, tweeting a picture of a stall selling BJP's merchandise at the rally venue. “Nothing was done in last five years to curb unemployment, but BJP knows how to run its shop,” he tweeted.Launching the BJP’s campaign in western Uttar Pradesh, Modi said his government had shown the courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres — land, sky and space. The contest is between a "a decisive government and an indecisive past", Modi said, a day after announcing that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.On the one side there is a strong 'chowkidar', on the other, a line of tainted people, the prime minister said. "India has made up its mind who to vote for," he told the rally. "I will give an account of my work, but at the same time seek an account from my opponents... a 'chowkidar' does no injustice," he said.Modi began his speech by paying tribute to Choudhary Charan Singh, former prime minister and father of RLD leader Ajit Singh who has aligned with the BSP and the SP in this election.