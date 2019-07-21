Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Condoles Demise of Former Delhi BJP Chief Mange Ram Garg

Condoling Mange Ram Garg’s demise, PM Narendra Modi said he played an important role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi.

July 21, 2019
Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg
Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran BJP leader Mange Ram Garg, saying he played an important role strengthening the party in Delhi.

The former Delhi BJP president passed away here after prolonged illness.

"Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said Garg's demise was saddening and his thoughts are with his family and supporters.

