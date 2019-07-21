PM Modi Condoles Demise of Former Delhi BJP Chief Mange Ram Garg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran BJP leader Mange Ram Garg, saying he played an important role strengthening the party in Delhi.

The former Delhi BJP president passed away here after prolonged illness.

"Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi," the prime minister tweeted.

Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Zn1MNGx8Wi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2019

Leaders like Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji are assets for any party. They work selflessly at the grassroots and touch the lives of several people through various community service initiatives. The good work Garg Ji did would continue to be remembered for years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2019

