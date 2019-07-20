Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Condoles Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's Demise

In a tweet, the PM offered his condolence to the family and supporters of Dikshit, who passed away at a hospital in Delhi following a prolonged illness.

PTI

July 20, 2019
PM Modi Condoles Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's Demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. (Image credit: Twitter @narendramodi )
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. In a tweet, he offered his condolence to her family and supporters.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said.

Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness. "Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

