PM Modi Condoles Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's Demise
In a tweet, the PM offered his condolence to the family and supporters of Dikshit, who passed away at a hospital in Delhi following a prolonged illness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit. (Image credit: Twitter @narendramodi )
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. In a tweet, he offered his condolence to her family and supporters.
"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said.
Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness. "Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.
