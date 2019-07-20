PM Modi Condoles Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's Demise

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. In a tweet, he offered his condolence to her family and supporters.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said.

Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness. "Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.