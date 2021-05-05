PM Modi Congratulated Mamata Banerjee on Taking Oath as CM. This is What She Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister. Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic. "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial," Modi tweeted.

Responding to the message, Banerjee tweeted:

Thank you @narendramodi ji for your wishes.I look forward to the Centre's sustained support keeping the best interest of WB in mind. I extend my full cooperation & hope together we can fight this pandemic amid other challenges & set a new benchmark for Centre-State relations. https://t.co/DORcTPb2UG — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 5, 2021

Banerjee, who took the oath in Bengali, said her first priority was to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. “I will go to Nabanna now and hold a meeting about the measures we are taking about this crisis. I will hold a press conference at 3 pm and let you know what measures we are taking,” she said.

Taking note of the widespread violence in the state post the election results, the chief minister said: “My second priority is to tackle law and order in the state. I appeal to all political parties to refrain from any sort of violence. I will be posting special officers to handle the situation… We will handle the situation sternly.”

