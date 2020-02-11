Delhi result tally
PM Modi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi Assembly Election Win, Wishes Him 'Very Best'
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday appeared to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi, with the party leading in 63 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission figures.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.
"Congratulations to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," he said in a tweet.
Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020
The AAP on Tuesday appeared to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi, with the party leading in 63 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission figures.
The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on February 8.
