Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 English

News18 » Politics
1-min read

PM Modi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi Assembly Election Win, Wishes Him 'Very Best'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday appeared to be heading back to power for a second term in Delhi, with the party leading in 63 of the total 70 seats, and the BJP ahead in seven seats, according to the Election Commission figures.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital.

"Congratulations to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi," he said in a tweet.

The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on February 8.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

