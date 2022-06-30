PM Modi Congratulates Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis on Becoming Maha CM, Dy CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on taking as Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively and expressed confidence that they will take the state to greater heights.

In tweets soon after they were sworn in, Modi said, "I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots-level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative, and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights."

He added, "Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset to the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory."

In a surprise decision, the BJP decided to back Shiv Sena rebel Shinde as the new chief minister of the state. Fadnavis, a former chief minister, had said that he will not be part of the new government. He was, however, prevailed upon by the BJP leadership to join it as deputy chief minister.

