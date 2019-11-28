PM Modi Congratulates Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Hails End of 'Achhe Din' in State

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on being sworn in as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," he tweeted.

Thackeray, heading the 'Maha Vikas Agadhi' government, took oath as the chief minister of Mahrashtra at a gala ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening, a month after the declaration of the results.

Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2019

West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat for coming together and forming the government in Maharashtra.

Banerjee said she was looking forward to a "pro-people and stable government" that would work for the all round development of Maharashtra under their leadership. Congratulations to @OfficeofUT , @PawarSpeaks and @bb_thorat for forming the government in Maharashtra, she tweeted.

Under your diligent leadership and firm commitment, we look forward to the State having a pro- people, stable government that works for all round development, she added.

Congratulations to @OfficeofUT , @PawarSpeaks and @bb_thorat for forming the government in Maharashtra. Under your diligent leadership and firm commitment, we look forward to the State having a pro- people, stable government that works for all round development. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 28, 2019

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also joined the leaders in wishing the coalition government in Maharashtra, stating that the new alliance of "secularism and socialism" will put an end to BJP's "achhe din".

"I congratulate the new 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra and new CM Uddhav Thackeray. This new alliance of secularism and socialism is the beginning of a new political era in national politics," he said in a tweet in Hindi. "BJP's'achhe din' (good days) are over," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

महाराष्ट्र में महाविकास आघाडी की नव निर्वाचित सरकार एवं नव निर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री श्री उद्धव ठाकरे जी को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभेच्छा!‘सेक्युलरिज़्म’ और ‘सोशलिज़्म’ का ये नया महाराष्ट्रीय गठजोड़, आनेवाले नये राष्ट्रीय राजनीतिक युग की दस्तक है. भाजपा के (अच्छे) दिन पूरे हुए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 28, 2019

Ajit Pawar, leader of Shiv Sena ally, NCP, took to Twitter to congratulate the new government. "Congratulations & best wishes to the Shiv Sena Party Chief Hon. Uddhav Thackeray ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Under his leadership, the State will develop as a whole!" he wrote.

Congratulations & best wishes to the Shiv Sena Party Chief Hon. Uddhav Thackeray ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Under his leadership, the State will develop as a whole! — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 28, 2019

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his congratulations to the newly elected chief minister saying, "Congratulations to Shri Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. I hope he will work towards fulfilling the people's aspirations and take Maharashtra forward on the road to development."

Congratulations to Shri Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. I hope he will work towards fulfilling the people's aspirations and take Maharashtra forward on the road to development. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 28, 2019

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, DMK leader M K Stalin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those who attended Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as the chief minister.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned on Tuesday, three days after being sworn in as chief minister, was also present at the event which took place at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar -- seen as architect of the unlikely alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- was also present, along with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP MP Supriya Sule.

The event also witnessed three former chief ministers of Maharashtra on stage -- Manohar Joshi, who was the first chief minister from the Shiv Sena, and Congress's Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.