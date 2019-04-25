Take the pledge to vote

‘PM Modi Crossing All Limits in Disrespecting Women’: Mayawati Attacks Modi’s Over ‘Ghungroo’ Jibe

Mayawati’s criticism comes a day after Narendra Modi took a dig at the Opposition for fighting Lok Sabha polls for the prime ministerial post.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 25, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Lucknow: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday accused the PM of “crossing all limits in disrespecting women”.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also targeted the Election Commission, alleging that the poll body is not taking any action against Modi even after some serious violations of the model code of conduct.

Mayawati’s criticism comes a day after Modi took a dig at the Opposition for fighting Lok Sabha polls for the prime ministerial post. Modi said that every leader whose party is contesting even 20-25 seats wants to become the prime minister. "Sab ghungroo bandhke taiyar ho gaye (everybody is decked up to take the hot seat)," he said, mocking them.

“PM Modi is moving freely without care despite facing numerous serious allegations of Model Code of Conduct violation, thanks to the ECI. That's why he has started crossing the limit so far as respect for women is concerned. Haven't BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country,” Mayawati said in a tweet on Thursday morning. Modi will be conducting a grand road show in Varanasi on Thursday.




In another tweet targeting the BJP, she wrote, “I don’t know why the BJP people are disrespecting the 130 crore people of India by saying again and again about the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition. A similar arrogant question was raised earlier too, that who after Nehru? The people of India gave a befitting reply then and it will give a befitting reply now too.”

The PM’s ‘ghungroo’ jibe was met with strong criticism from the opposition parties. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The remark of was extremely shameful. He has been a chief minister for the longest time and has been the PM for the last five years. His cheap statements are in no way in accordance to his position as the head of a country. He is a 24x7 politician. Forget Congress, he should apologise to the entire nation.”
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

