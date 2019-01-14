PM Modi Denied Special Status to Bihar Despite Promise: Tejashwi After Pledging Support to SP-BSP Alliance

Soon after his Monday meeting with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling the promise of giving special state status to Bihar.“PM Modi had said he will give a special package to Bihar, but he has deceived the people and Bihar is yet to receive what he had promised. Not a single penny has been given by the PM who had made tall promises. Why does he not give Bihar a special state status? What about the promise of two crore jobs every year? What the promise of about 15 lakhs? Instead, lynchings and casteism have taken over the country,” Tejashwi said after meeting Akhilesh.Before meeting the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Tejashwi had on Sunday night met BSP chief Mayawati at her Lucknow residence.“The reverse countdown of the BJP has started and very soon the party will vanish from UP and Bihar. The SP-BSP alliance has been accepted by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The message of this alliance has gone to the entire country. People of UP and Bihar will decide who will form the next government at the Centre. Farmers, labours and people from all walks of life have been let down by the BJP and people are angry,” said Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly.Akhilesh said that Tejashwi’s visit to Lucknow has further strengthened the SP-BSP alliance in UP. “I would like to thank Tejashwi ji for coming down specially to congratulate us. His visit has sent out a message to the public that our alliance is further cemented. The entire country is happy about the SP-BSP alliance in UP. From Delhi to Kolkata, people are angry and have stood up against BJP as they have been deceived. I am sure during the polls, people will vote out this government.”Tejashwi reached Lucknow on Sunday, a day after the SP and the BSP declared their pre-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, coming down heavily on the central government’s 10% quota bill for the economically weak from the upper castes, Tejashwi had said that the BJP wants to implement “Nagpur laws” in the country, a reference to the saffron party working at the behest of the RSS, which is headquartered in Nagpur.