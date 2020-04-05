POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Dials Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi & Former Presidents to Discuss Coronavirus Outbreak

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Sources said Modi also called up various leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among others.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to several leaders, including his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Pranab Mukherjee, on the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said Modi also called up various leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK's MK Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Modi spoke to former president Pratibha Patil and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease).

The prime minister will also interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video conference on Wednesday.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    894,645

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,213,869

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,621

     

  • Total DEATHS

    65,603

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres