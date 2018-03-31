English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Doesn't Let us Sleep Till a Project is Completed: Maharashtra CM
Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a rail coach manufacturing factory in Latur, Devendra Fadnavis said Vidarbha and Marathwada regions were his government's priority.
File image of the Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Once a project is sanctioned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not let the concerned ministers and officers sleep till it is completed, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.
Fadanvis was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a rail coach manufacturing factory in Latur. Union Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.
"If a project does not get completed on time, Modi ji does not let the concerned minister and the officers sleep until the work is done. I want Piyush ji to bring PM Modi along to inaugurate this project in a year and a half," Fadnavis said.
"We are laying extensive metro lines in Maharashtra but we had to import coaches from outside, despite we being ready to pay the Railways for them. This is the first project in the history of Railways where bhoomipujan is being done within two months of it being approved," he said.
The Chief Minister expressed hope that the coach factory would be a magnet for allied industries and create thousands of jobs.
Built on 153 hectares of land, the plant would manufacture Electrical Multiple Units (railway term for suburban trains) and metro rail coaches.
The Maharashtra government has offered relaxation in land, taxes and other requirements.
The Maharashtra CM said Vidarbha and Marathwada regions were his government's priority, adding that both shared the same pain and thirst for development.
"Both regions want farmers to prosper and employment for youth, but have been struggling from many years on these fronts. Hence, our priority is to develop these regions first," he said.
Fadnavis said industries were not willing to set up a base in Marathwada as the region did not enjoy port connectivity.
"Our Mumbai-Nagpur super expressway project aims to bridge this gap. All seven districts of Marathwada have been connected to the expressway. Thus, Mumbai is merely 7-8 hours away," he said.
