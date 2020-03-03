PM Modi Ends Suspense, Says Will Hand Over Social Media Accounts to Inspiring Women This Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed he will hand over his social media accounts to women “whose work and life inspire us” on March 8, ending the frenzied speculation he triggered on Monday night.

“This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” Modi said.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

The PM had triggered buzz of a social media sabbatical on Monday night when he said he was thinking of “giving up” his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube account this Sunday.

The tweet had also led to a political war of words with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advising the PM to “quit hate, not social media”, an apparent reference to the Delhi riots which have claimed 46 lives.

The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram. The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers.

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama. The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the50-million followers mark on Twitter.

