PM Modi Enhanced the Value of Indian Passport: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Twitter)

The BJP is confident that India will become a USD five trillion economy before 2024, he said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “increased the value" of Indian passports abroad. The BJP was confident that India will become a USD five trillion economy before 2024, he said, addressing party workers in Taleigao Assembly constituency during a day-long visit to Goa.

The entire world has changed the outlook towards India. Goa is a region of sailors. Ask them (sailors), earlier when they showed an Indian passport (outside the country) what used to be the reaction, and what is the reaction now, Shah said."Now, after seeing an Indian passport, there is a smile on the face of the officer from any foreign country and they say `you have come from Modi’s country’," he added.

Modi has increased the value of Indian passport and this was possible because the BJP has won with majority (in general elections)," the Union home minister added. He appealed Goans to give a full mandate to the ruling BJP in the next year’s Assembly elections too.

Listing achievements of the Modi government such as providing toilets to ten crore households, Shah said before seeking another mandate from people (in 2024), the government will achieve the target of providing hundred per cent tap-water connectivity. Goa will be the first state in the country to have tap water in every household, he said.

India’s ranking did not increase after the Vajpayee government. It was at eleventh position. But Modi brought it between fourth and fifth positions. I am confident we will achieve the dream of becoming a USD five trillion economy before 2024, Shah said.

first published:October 14, 2021, 23:03 IST