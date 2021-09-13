PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Death of Oscar Fernandes; Rahul Gandhi Calls it 'Personal Loss'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes. Fernandes died at a private hospital in Karnataka. He was 80.

“Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the PMO tweeted.

Calling it a “personal loss", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed anguish over the death of Fernandes.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. It is a personal loss for me. He was a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress Party. He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions," Gandhi tweeted.

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

