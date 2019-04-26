Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi as Galaxy of NDA Allies Join in for Mega Show of Strength

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed BJP workers and said the mega roadshow on Thursday was a sign that the BJP had won the Varanasi seat.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi as Galaxy of NDA Allies Join in for Mega Show of Strength
Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination.
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday filed his nomination from Varanasi in the presence of NDA allies in a major show of strength.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and M Thambidurai and BJP leaders such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari were present at the office of the district magistrate as PM Modi filed his nomination.

Modi, who addressed BJP workers ahead of the nomination, said the country was witnessing a pro-incumbency wave for the first time as he expressed confidence that the saffron party was set to return to power.

The prime minister said he had worked honestly for good governance and people have made up their minds that they want ‘Modi sarkar’ again. He added that the mega roadshow on Thursday was a sign that the BJP had won Varanasi.

“People across the nation are saying... Fir Ek Baar...?" Modi prompted. "Modi Sarkar," the workers chanted back. "Earlier governments were formed, but in the past five years, people saw a government run. I never said I am Prime Minister and denied anybody a meeting.

Modi will once again fight Ajay Rai of the Congress after the grand old party put to rest speculations of its eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra locking horns with the Prime Minister from the seat. The Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party have fielded Shalini Yadav, the daughter-in-law of a former Congress lawmaker.

Modi had won from Varanasi by a huge margin, winning 5.8 lakh votes. The Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal came second with around two lakh votes. Ajay Rai was left with a mere 75,000 votes. Varanasi will vote on May 19 in the last round of the seven-phased poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
