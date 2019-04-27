PM Modi Giving Interviews to Filmstars but Doesn't Sit With Aam Aadmi, Says Priyanka

Congress general secretary in charge of UP East Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra teared into PM Narendra Modi and BJP while giving a speech in Barabanki.She accused the PM of being ‘scared’ of the opposition. “Why is PM scared of criticism? Because he is a weak PM,” she said.Gandhi also took potshots on PM Modi by claiming that there has been do development in Varanasi, Modi’s constituency."PM Modi is giving interviews these days, to film stars. He can be seen sitting on the banks of Ganga but have you ever seen him with any common man? I went to Varanasi. I saw no development there," Gandhi added.She alleged that PM Modi became arrogant and forgot that it was the people who made him the head of the country.Highlighting the benefits of NYAY, Gandhi said that the scheme will empower every poor person. “The money will be directly transferred to your accounts,” she said.She also termed the ‘Kissan Sammann Yojna’ as a "Kissan Apmaan Yojna’.