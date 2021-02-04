'Atmanirbhar' Farmers Backbone of Country's Democracy, Says PM Modi, Hails Record Produce During Covid-19

Lauding 'Atmanirbhar (self reliant) farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India registered record agricultural produce during times of coronavirus. He further said that the crop growers are the backbone of our country's democracy.

"Farmers have been behind the progress of the country. They also played important role in the Chauri Chaura struggle. In the last six years, steps have been taken to make farmers self-reliant. As a result of this, agriculture sector has grown even during the pandemic," PM Modi said.

Highlighting government's measures for farmers growth, the primes minister said, "We have taken several steps in the interest of farmers. To make mandis profitable for farmers, 1,000 more mandis will be linked to e-NAM."

The Chauri Chaura incident took place on 4 February 1922 at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur district when a large group of protesters participating in the Non-cooperation movement, clashed with police who opened fire. The demonstrators attacked and set fire to a police station, killing all of its occupants. The incident led to the death of three civilians and 22 policemen.

The UP government has planned a year of celebrations in all 75 districts of the state in the memory of the martyrs.