PM Modi Halts Convoy in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Give Way to Ambulance | WATCH

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy cruised through the streets of Ahmedabad during a massive roadshow, he was no short of compassion when he stopped his vehicle to give way to an ambulance.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, PM Modi’s convoy can be seen stopping midway to give way to an ambulance on the streets of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his massive roadshow in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/3GJBuCDqFN — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

PM Modi Undertakes 30km Roadshow in Gujarat

PM Modi on Thursday undertook a 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad city, where polling will be held in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

A large number of people standing on both sides of the route welcomed Modi and greeted him with flowers during the roadshow that began around 5.20 pm. Standing on a specially-designed vehicle, the prime minister waved back at the crowd.

The mega roadshow will cover the eastern side of Ahmedabad and ends at the IOC circle in the Chandkheda area on the city’s western side, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a release.

The roadshow is scheduled to pass through various parts of the city, including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati. It will cover 13 seats of Ahmedabad city as well as Gandhinagar-South, the release said.

Polling under the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions was held on Thursday, while the polling in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on December 5.

First Phase of Voting Ends in Gujarat

An average 60.20% per cent voter turn-out was recorded as of 5 pm on Thursday across 89 Assembly seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections, election officials said.

While voting began at 8 in the morning and ended at 5 pm, the final turn-out would be higher as the process continued at the polling stations where voters had arrived before 5 pm and were standing in queues.

The fate of 788 candidates will be decided in the first phase.

Barring a few incidents, polling was largely peaceful across all 89 seats in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions which went to polls in the first phase.

The voter turn-out figure was provisional as data from some polling stations had not been received and it also did not include postal ballots, the Election Commission said.

Voting was halted in a few places due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines as well as control units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) but the faulty units were replaced and the process resumed, it added.

(With updates from PTI)

