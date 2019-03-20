LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
PM Modi Has Attacked Every Institution, He Should Stop Thinking People Are Fools, Says Priyanka in UP

The Congress leader is on a three-day boat journey down the Ganga, meeting people living on the banks of the holy river as part of her outreach ahead of the general election beginning on April 11.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves to party supporters during her visit to Assi Ghat in Varanasi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Mirzapur (UP): Congress’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wenesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through everything.

"The prime minister has attacked every institution in this country for the last five years, including the institution of which all of you are a part," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters. "So I think the PM should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through all this," she added.

The Congress general secretary went on to say that she is not afraid of being "harassed". "Even if anything is done, and we are harassed, we will not feel afraid. We will continue our fight against them. The more we are harassed, the stronger will be our fight," she said.

Speaking at a 'chaupal' near a temple in the city late last evening, Gandhi blamed the Modi government for "not doing anything" for the development of the country. "This government has given only lollipops," she charged.

She said politics should be done for the development of the country. Talking about employment created during the Congress-led dispensation, she said, "The Congress government had given the biggest employment guarantee programme MGNREGA."

But under the BJP government, she alleged, machines were replacing labourers. "If the Congress is voted to power, it would work for farmers and the poor," she asserted.
