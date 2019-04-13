English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Hasn't Been Successful, Doesn't Deserve Second Term, Says Naveen Patnaik
The Odisha chief minister, who has been claiming that no national party will get the majority to form the government on its own at the Centre, said the BJD has kept its options open to support any party for government formation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Biju Janta Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not deserve a second term as he has not been successful.
"I do not realy think so. No," Patnaik told News18 when asked if Modi deserves another chance as prime minister. "Modi has not been successful. During the last five years, there has been no improvement in unemployment, irrigation and railways."
Patnaik, however, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as one of the best prime ministers India has had.
Patnaik, who has been claiming that no national party will get the majority to form the government on its own at the Centre, said the BJD has kept its options open to support any party for government formation.
"We will support any side that supports just demands of Odisha... who will support the legitimate demands of Odisha," he said, making it clear that it may be the BJP or the Congress. “The BJD will support the BJP-led government at the Centre if it supports the just demands of Odisha,” he confirmed.
On Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patnaik said, "He still has to mature."
The Odisha chief minister, who has successively returned to power every time with a better performance since the last two decades, is fighting for his fifth consecutive term. He has frequently criticised the BJP during his election rallies and has accused the party of betraying its 2014 manifesto promise of granting special category status to Odisha. He has also blamed the central government for Odisha’s poor railway network.
Patnaik told News18 that he considers the BJP to be his main opponent. Within the party, Modi is his main opponent, he added.
Patnaik accepted that the BJD could have done better in its five terms in power in the state. “One can always do better, we are trying very hard,” he said.
“Farmers will teach the BJP a lesson,” said the chief minister, adding that making the state self-sufficient in rice production and disaster management were his government’s best achievements.
"I do not realy think so. No," Patnaik told News18 when asked if Modi deserves another chance as prime minister. "Modi has not been successful. During the last five years, there has been no improvement in unemployment, irrigation and railways."
Patnaik, however, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as one of the best prime ministers India has had.
Patnaik, who has been claiming that no national party will get the majority to form the government on its own at the Centre, said the BJD has kept its options open to support any party for government formation.
"We will support any side that supports just demands of Odisha... who will support the legitimate demands of Odisha," he said, making it clear that it may be the BJP or the Congress. “The BJD will support the BJP-led government at the Centre if it supports the just demands of Odisha,” he confirmed.
On Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patnaik said, "He still has to mature."
The Odisha chief minister, who has successively returned to power every time with a better performance since the last two decades, is fighting for his fifth consecutive term. He has frequently criticised the BJP during his election rallies and has accused the party of betraying its 2014 manifesto promise of granting special category status to Odisha. He has also blamed the central government for Odisha’s poor railway network.
Patnaik told News18 that he considers the BJP to be his main opponent. Within the party, Modi is his main opponent, he added.
Patnaik accepted that the BJD could have done better in its five terms in power in the state. “One can always do better, we are trying very hard,” he said.
“Farmers will teach the BJP a lesson,” said the chief minister, adding that making the state self-sufficient in rice production and disaster management were his government’s best achievements.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Becomes Most Viewed Song in First 24 Hours on YouTube
- IPL 2019 | Hope to Show Everyone What I'm Capable Of: Livingstone After Being Picked by Royals
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69
- World Cup Redux: In 1996, It All Ends in Tears at Eden Gardens
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results