PM Modi Hasn't Been Successful, Doesn't Deserve Second Term, Says Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not deserve a second term as he has not been successful."I do not realy think so. No," Patnaik told News18 when asked if Modi deserves another chance as prime minister. "Modi has not been successful. During the last five years, there has been no improvement in unemployment, irrigation and railways."Patnaik, however, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as one of the best prime ministers India has had.Patnaik, who has been claiming that no national party will get the majority to form the government on its own at the Centre, said the BJD has kept its options open to support any party for government formation."We will support any side that supports just demands of Odisha... who will support the legitimate demands of Odisha," he said, making it clear that it may be the BJP or the Congress. “The BJD will support the BJP-led government at the Centre if it supports the just demands of Odisha,” he confirmed.On Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patnaik said, "He still has to mature."The Odisha chief minister, who has successively returned to power every time with a better performance since the last two decades, is fighting for his fifth consecutive term. He has frequently criticised the BJP during his election rallies and has accused the party of betraying its 2014 manifesto promise of granting special category status to Odisha. He has also blamed the central government for Odisha’s poor railway network.Patnaik told News18 that he considers the BJP to be his main opponent. Within the party, Modi is his main opponent, he added.Patnaik accepted that the BJD could have done better in its five terms in power in the state. “One can always do better, we are trying very hard,” he said.“Farmers will teach the BJP a lesson,” said the chief minister, adding that making the state self-sufficient in rice production and disaster management were his government’s best achievements.