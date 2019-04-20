PM Modi Hits Out at UP Alliance, Says 'Farzi' Friendship Between BSP & SP Will End on May 23

: Prime Minister Modi Saturday termed the friendship of SP and BSP ‘farzi’ or fake saying that the alliance will fall apart the day Lok Sabha elections results are announced.The Prime Minister returned his attacks on the SP-BSP alliance during his two rallies in Etah and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh after BSP supremo Mawayati termed him a ‘farzi’ or fake backward class member."You all remember the friendship that was struck during the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which came to an end with the announcement of results and turned into rivalry,” he said in Etah referring to the understanding in 2017 between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.“Now another friendship has emerged which is set to expire on May 23. On that day, the aunt and nephew combo will mark the beginning of part 2 of their rivalry,” he added.PM Modi said the farzi dosti of bua and babua will also end the same way as 2017, referring to Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.At the joint rally of the opposition alliance in Mainpuri Friday, Mayawati had said SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is a real backward unlike Modi, a `farzi' or `naqli' backward.Attacking the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said those thinking of their selfish gains can never think about the welfare of the deprived sections of society.By doing politics in the name of the poor they have only increased their own bank balances," he claimed."Only the flags of the SP and the BSP are different, their intentions are the same, he said, and referred to the period when an SP or a BSP government was in power in Uttar Pradesh.The governments used to change, and the `goondas' and the gangs of encroachers also changed, he alleged.At the time of the `bua' it was corruption, and during the time of `babua' atrocities were committed on Dalits, he said.Mayawati had said Friday that despite the state guest house episode, she took the difficult decision in the interest of the people and party's movement.In 1995, SP workers had allegedly attacked Mayawati when she was staying at the Lucknow guest house, leading to over two decades of bitterness between her and Mulayam Singh Yadav.The two leaders Friday shared the dais, signalling to their supporters that they were no longer rivals.Modi said the SP and the BSP wrongly believed their vote banks can be transferred as per their convenience."It has been proved in the first two phases of polling that their game is over, he claimed. They thought they are the 'thekedars' (middlemen) of voters but the people have foiled their plan."He said those who do politics by dividing people over caste and creed forget that when it comes to development and national security, UP gives a befitting reply in such cases.All the `mahamilavati' people will be sent home, he said.(With Inputs from Agencies)