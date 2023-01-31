Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the world is looking at India from a different perspective as it is providing solutions. This India should be the one where there is no poverty; whose middle class will be prosperous; and where youth and women lead the society, she added.

“From abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions. It has cracked down on terrorism and given befitting response on LoC and LAC. This government’s identity has been that of a decisive one," Murmu said in her address.

Speaking on the issue of poverty, the president further said that ‘gareebo hatao’ is not a slogan anymore. “My government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them," she said.

Hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Centre, Murmu said, “my government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act."

Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present for her address. However, many in Congress, including Rajya Sabha leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, had to skip the speech as they are stuck in Srinagar due to delayed flights.

Sources said the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will represent the party during Murmu’s first address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Several Congress MPs, including Kharge, will not be able to attend the President’s address due to delayed flights from Srinagar on account of inclement weather, party leader Jairam Ramesh had said earlier on Tuesday.

The Congress leaders and MPs are in Srinagar for the concluding events of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday. They could not attend the meeting of various political parties convened by the government on Monday ahead of the budget session of Parliament.

