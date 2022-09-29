CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Huge Crowd Greets PM in Surat; Navratri Festival, Nat'l Games Launch on Plan for 2-Day 'Star-studded' Visit

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling BJP is making all out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 10:50 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state. Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to Read More

Key Events
Sep 29, 2022 11:22 IST

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Huge Crowd Greets Modi as He Arrives

Sep 29, 2022 11:08 IST

PM Begins 2-Day Gujarat Visit Today: Modi Wave of Infra Projects to Sway Poll-bound Home State

On Thursday, the PM will be in Bhavnagar to lay the foundation stone of the world’s first CNG terminal. Officials say it was PM’s vision to make Bhavnagar a hub of projects and development of the Dholera Special Investment Region. READ MORE

Sep 29, 2022 10:59 IST

‘Kuch Din Toh Gujaarenge Gujarat Mein’: 5 Yatras with Top Leaders Over 10 Days, BJP Plans Poll Fireworks before Diwali

Sources stated that three areas — Valsad, Somnath and Ahmedabad — have been earmarked for the five yatras, which will be led by a minister or a leader relevant to the region. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to launch the yatras, said sources. READ MORE

Sep 29, 2022 10:57 IST

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Modi to Attend Navratri Festival

He is also scheduled to attend the Gujarat government’s Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

Sep 29, 2022 10:56 IST

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Modi to Lead 2-km Roadshow

Before addressing a gathering in Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre long road show in the city, the release said. In the evening, the prime minister will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city.

Sep 29, 2022 10:55 IST

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Modi to Address Gathering in Limbayat

The PM will begin his visit from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. He will then go to Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including the stone laying of world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.

Sep 29, 2022 10:49 IST

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Modi to Launch Projects Worth Crores; BJP Makes All-out efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state. Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.

Sep 29, 2022 10:49 IST

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Modi Lands in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Surat amid his 2-day visit to Gujarat ahead of assembly elections.

retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.

The PM will begin his visit from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. He will then go to Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including the stone laying of world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.

Before addressing a gathering in Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre long road show in the city, the release said. In the evening, the prime minister will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city.

He is also scheduled to attend the Gujarat government’s Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

