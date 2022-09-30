PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to Flag Off New Vande Bharat Express Shortly; Launch Ahmedabad Metro Project, Visit Ambaji Temple on Day 2

Read more

and inaugurate Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro project at a public function at Ahmedabad Education Society. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth over Rs 7200 crore in Ambaji and visit the Ambaji temple for pooja and darshan.

On Thursday, Modi by inaugurated and laid foundation stones on projects worth Rs 9,400 crore, attended a navratri event organised by the Gujarat government and declared the 36th National Games open. The PM also held two roadshows in the poll-bound state, in Surat and Bhavnagar, greeted by cheering crowds. He also visited Ahmedabad.

In Surat, the Prime Minister said the city will emerge as the safest and convenient diamond trading hub in the world once the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City project is completed. At his roadshow in Bhavnagar, Modi said, “Its been a while since I last came to Bhavnagar so it was wonderful to be back there among the exceptional people of this city. The development of the recent years is going to be scaled up further in the times to come.”

Lauding Indian athletes for winning medals at various international events such as the Olympics in recent times, Modi said despite having the capability, sportspersons could not perform well in the past at the world stage because of nepotism and corruption. He made the comments after declaring open the National Games at a glittering ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad city’s Motera area.

“The country’s sportspersons were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals (at international sporting events) could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned the system and pumped in new confidence among the youths,” said Modi in his address to a cheering crowd at the sprawling stadium. He said when people around the world eagerly waited for popular and prestigious global sports events like the Olympics, such competitions were just subject of general knowledge in India for many years.

“But now, the mood and temperament of the nation has changed. Our sportspersons have continued a tradition of being the first and the best which started in 2014,” said Modi, referring to the year when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre after getting clear majority in the general elections. According to the prime minister, Indian sportspersons used to take part in less than 100 sporting meets at various levels in the world eight years back, but this number has now gone up significantly.

