PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to Flag Off New Vande Bharat Express Shortly; Launch Ahmedabad Metro Project, Visit Ambaji Temple on Day 2

By: News Desk
Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 09:00 IST
New Delhi, India
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his two-day visit to Gujarat on Thursday with roadshows, inaugurations and rallies met by cheering crowds in the poll-bound state. On Friday, the PM will flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travel in the train to Kalupur. He will later travel to Ahmedabad to launch the Ahmedabad Metro rail project Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s ‘shining’ sporting success during his speech in Ahmedabad on Thursday, adding “Our athletes today are part of more than 300 international events representing over 40 sports.” He further said, “For any nation, sports is an important soft power. Today, India is shining at global sporting competitions with our athletes making new records.”
Programmes in Surat and Bhavnagar followed by the spectacular National Games opening in Ahmedabad and the Navratri programme as well…highlights from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/epDmgX5TiA
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat implemented several big-ticket projects on the state’s coastline without wasting money on their publicity. “We did all this work without making any noise or wasting money on publicity. For us, power is only a means to serve the people,” Modi said.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s convoy has arrived at the Gandhinagar railway station. Prime Minister Modi will arrive shortly to flag off the new Vande Bharat Express.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during a speech at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on Thursday. “Gujarat became a policy-driven state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state’s sports policy was launched by him. The development of a world-class sports university in Baroda is near completion,” he said.
The made in India train has an acceleration speed that is quite high. It can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds, said Loco pilot SK Sareen. Tickets will be available to one and all with effect from October 1, post its inaugural run tomorrow. IRCTC has planned the food menu to suit the train schedule timings includes Morning Tea, Breakfast, Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dinner on the motto ‘Quality First’. READ MORE
Prime Minster will dedicate and lay foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under PM Awas Yojana in Ambaji on Friday.
Sharing pictures of cheering crowds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Its been a while since I last came to Bhavnagar so it was wonderful to be back there among the exceptional people of this city. The development of the recent years is going to be scaled up further in the times to come.”
Its been a while since I last came to Bhavnagar so it was wonderful to be back there among the exceptional people of this city. The development of the recent years is going to be scaled up further in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/4zr22kZy6W
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2022
PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express on September 30, 2022. It will be the third Vande Bharat train to run in the country after New Delhi-Varanasi New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. READ MORE
At a public function in Ahmedabad, the PM will inaugurate the Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro project. This comprises about 32 km of East-West corridor from Apparel park to Thaltej and North- South corridor between Motera to Gyaspur. The Thaltej-Vastral route in the East-West corridor has 17 stations. This corridor also has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations. The 19 km North-South corridor that connects Gyaspur to Motera Stadium has 15 stations. The entire Phase 1 project is built at a cost of more than Rs 12,900 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech after virtually inaugurating the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad said, “technology and innovation will take India to new and unfathomable heights.” In his speech, he further noted that “The spirit of the anthem of National Games of “Judega India, Jitega India” can be felt here. This shows the bright future of Indian sports.”
A mini-India has converged in Ahmedabad!
Some more glimpses from the National Games… pic.twitter.com/ojU1JQ7D3B
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2022
On Friday evening, the Prime Minister is slated to attend Maha Aarti at Gabbar Tirtha.
Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth over Rs 7200 crore in Ambaji. At around 7 PM, Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ambaji Temple.
Gujarat | Vande Bharat Express (Gandhinagar- Mumbai Central) to be inaugurated by PM Modi at Gandhinagar today pic.twitter.com/Gixw5mEG6i
— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022
Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and will take a metro ride from Kalupur station to Doordarshan Kendra metro station. At around noon, he will inaugurate Phase-I of Ahmedabad Metro project at a public function at Ahmedabad Education Society in Ahmedabad.
On Friday morning, the Prime Minister will flag off Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station and travel on the train from there to Kalupur Railway Station.
On Thursday, Modi by inaugurated and laid foundation stones on projects worth Rs 9,400 crore, attended a navratri event organised by the Gujarat government and declared the 36th National Games open. The PM also held two roadshows in the poll-bound state, in Surat and Bhavnagar, greeted by cheering crowds. He also visited Ahmedabad.
In Surat, the Prime Minister said the city will emerge as the safest and convenient diamond trading hub in the world once the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City project is completed. At his roadshow in Bhavnagar, Modi said, “Its been a while since I last came to Bhavnagar so it was wonderful to be back there among the exceptional people of this city. The development of the recent years is going to be scaled up further in the times to come.”
Lauding Indian athletes for winning medals at various international events such as the Olympics in recent times, Modi said despite having the capability, sportspersons could not perform well in the past at the world stage because of nepotism and corruption. He made the comments after declaring open the National Games at a glittering ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad city’s Motera area.
“The country’s sportspersons were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals (at international sporting events) could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned the system and pumped in new confidence among the youths,” said Modi in his address to a cheering crowd at the sprawling stadium. He said when people around the world eagerly waited for popular and prestigious global sports events like the Olympics, such competitions were just subject of general knowledge in India for many years.
“But now, the mood and temperament of the nation has changed. Our sportspersons have continued a tradition of being the first and the best which started in 2014,” said Modi, referring to the year when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre after getting clear majority in the general elections. According to the prime minister, Indian sportspersons used to take part in less than 100 sporting meets at various levels in the world eight years back, but this number has now gone up significantly.
