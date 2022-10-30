PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM on 3-day State Visit from Today, to Lay Foundation Stone of Tata-Airbus C295 Manufacturing Plant

Read more

city.

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day on October 31, observed on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi will pay floral tribute to him at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia.

In the afternoon, he will visit Tharad town in Banaskantha district to inaugurate or perform ground-breaking for various projects in this parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore.

Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and construction of 56 check dams.

On November 1, Modi will attend an event at Mangadh Hill in neighbouring Rajasthan and then reach Jambughoda in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district to launch various developmental projects, said the release. Modi will also address people at the venue, it added.

In the evening, the prime minister is scheduled to address BJP workers of all 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat through video conference. This ‘Diwali Milan’ event for party workers will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, said the release.

