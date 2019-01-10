PM Modi in 'Hurry' to Sack CBI Chief Alok Verma as He Fears Rafale Probe, Says Rahul Gandhi

1. Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief?



2. Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee ?



Answer: RAFALE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 10, 2019

: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the PM was in a “hurry” to sack Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma, as he feared a probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal."Why is the Prime Minister in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI chief? Why will he not allow the CBI chief to present his case in front of the selection committee? Answer: Rafale," he tweeted.Gandhi had earlier expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court’s verdict to reinstate Verma as CBI Director, who he claimed, was to start a probe into the Rafale deal. "Nothing can save Prime Minister Narendra Modi form Rafale,” he said.CBI Director Alok Verma joined office Wednesday, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave by the central government through a much-criticised late-night order on October 23, 2018, which was set aside by the Supreme Court.The October order sent Verma and his deputy Special Director Rakesh Asthana, booked by the agency on corruption charges, into exile in a first-of-its-kind move by the government in the agency's history.The government tried to justify its decision, saying it became necessary amid an unprecedented feud between the two senior-most officials of the agency who had levelled charges of corruption on each other, an argument rejected by the apex court Tuesday.The government had given charge to then Joint Director M Nageswara Rao who was later promoted as additional director in the agency.Verma had challenged the move in the Supreme Court which clipped the powers of Rao as director in-charge and barred him from taking any major policy decision till a final order comes from it.In its order Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside Verma's forced leave but restrained him from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him is over.In the absence of any clear definition of "major policy" decisions, the grey area exists as to what extent Verma's powers will be limited.The apex court said any further decision against Verma, who retires on January 31, would be taken by the high-powered committee which selects and appoints the CBI director.