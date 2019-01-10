English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi in 'Hurry' to Sack CBI Chief Alok Verma as He Fears Rafale Probe, Says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi had earlier expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court’s verdict to reinstate Alok Verma as CBI Director, who he claimed, was to start a probe into the Rafale deal. "Nothing can save Prime Minister Narendra Modi form Rafale,” he said.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the PM was in a “hurry” to sack Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma, as he feared a probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.
"Why is the Prime Minister in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI chief? Why will he not allow the CBI chief to present his case in front of the selection committee? Answer: Rafale," he tweeted.
Gandhi had earlier expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court’s verdict to reinstate Verma as CBI Director, who he claimed, was to start a probe into the Rafale deal. "Nothing can save Prime Minister Narendra Modi form Rafale,” he said.
CBI Director Alok Verma joined office Wednesday, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave by the central government through a much-criticised late-night order on October 23, 2018, which was set aside by the Supreme Court.
The October order sent Verma and his deputy Special Director Rakesh Asthana, booked by the agency on corruption charges, into exile in a first-of-its-kind move by the government in the agency's history.
The government tried to justify its decision, saying it became necessary amid an unprecedented feud between the two senior-most officials of the agency who had levelled charges of corruption on each other, an argument rejected by the apex court Tuesday.
The government had given charge to then Joint Director M Nageswara Rao who was later promoted as additional director in the agency.
Verma had challenged the move in the Supreme Court which clipped the powers of Rao as director in-charge and barred him from taking any major policy decision till a final order comes from it.
In its order Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside Verma's forced leave but restrained him from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him is over.
In the absence of any clear definition of "major policy" decisions, the grey area exists as to what extent Verma's powers will be limited.
The apex court said any further decision against Verma, who retires on January 31, would be taken by the high-powered committee which selects and appoints the CBI director.
"Why is the Prime Minister in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI chief? Why will he not allow the CBI chief to present his case in front of the selection committee? Answer: Rafale," he tweeted.
1. Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 10, 2019
2. Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee ?
Answer: RAFALE
Gandhi had earlier expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court’s verdict to reinstate Verma as CBI Director, who he claimed, was to start a probe into the Rafale deal. "Nothing can save Prime Minister Narendra Modi form Rafale,” he said.
CBI Director Alok Verma joined office Wednesday, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave by the central government through a much-criticised late-night order on October 23, 2018, which was set aside by the Supreme Court.
The October order sent Verma and his deputy Special Director Rakesh Asthana, booked by the agency on corruption charges, into exile in a first-of-its-kind move by the government in the agency's history.
The government tried to justify its decision, saying it became necessary amid an unprecedented feud between the two senior-most officials of the agency who had levelled charges of corruption on each other, an argument rejected by the apex court Tuesday.
The government had given charge to then Joint Director M Nageswara Rao who was later promoted as additional director in the agency.
Verma had challenged the move in the Supreme Court which clipped the powers of Rao as director in-charge and barred him from taking any major policy decision till a final order comes from it.
In its order Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside Verma's forced leave but restrained him from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him is over.
In the absence of any clear definition of "major policy" decisions, the grey area exists as to what extent Verma's powers will be limited.
The apex court said any further decision against Verma, who retires on January 31, would be taken by the high-powered committee which selects and appoints the CBI director.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results