PM Modi in Telangana LIVE Updates: Banners Questioning ‘Modi’s Promises’ to T’gana Put Up Ahead of PM’s Visit; KCR to Break Protocol 3rd Time?

By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 08:13 IST
New Delhi, India
PM Modi in Telangana LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana, besides inaugurating and laying foundation stone for multiple development projects in the state. PM Modi would inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district which has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam in Telangana, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila, who is in the city for her padayatra, wrote to him, seeking immediate investigation into irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). The party has also launched a poster campaign to bring the issue to the notice of the Prime Minister. The posters saying ‘Dear PM, please react, where is action against corruption in Kaleshwaram?’ have been plastered across Ramagundam, Godavarikhani and the surrounding villages. READ MORE
Ruling TRS MLA Balka Suman said Modi should specify that the state-run coal mining company Singareni Collieries in Telangana will not be privatised. He said Modi should also announce that Income Tax exemption would be given to the workers of Singareni Collieries as proposed by the state government earlier. The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a state-run coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Centre on a 51:49 equity basis.
Citing media reports that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may not attend the Prime Minister’s events though Union Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written a letter to the former, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said it is very regrettable. Chief Ministers of several non-BJP-ruled states have welcomed Modi during his visits as politics and development programmes are different, he said.
Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy took exception to billboards installed in the state opposing Modi’s visit and the CPI calling for a bandh in Ramagundam town where the Prime Minister would dedicate a fertilizer plant to the nation during his visit on Saturday. “They call for Ramagundam bandh. On whose motivation the (bandh) call is given, Telangana society is watching. The people of the country and Telangana had given bandh (shutdown) to your party long ago,” he said, without directly naming the CPI. The billboards were installed without revealing the actual identity of who erected them but it is the ruling TRS which is behind such work, he claimed.
The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words ahead of PM’s visit during the last couple of days. TRS leaders had demanded that Modi and BJP leaders should spell out what the Centre has done for Telangana. Senior TRS leader and Vice Chairman of state Planning Board B Vinod Kumar said an invitation to the Chief Minister was sent by the Union Minister concerned and not by the PM’s Office. This allegation received a strong rebuttal from Union Minister G KIshan Reddy who said Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had personally extended a written invite to the CM…He accused the TRS of politicising PM’s visit and condemned “Go back Modi” posters put up by the TRS.
It’s day two of Prime Minister Modi’s South tour. He will first arrive in Vizag where he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth 10,500 crore including Raipur-Vizag economic corridor which will boost connectivity between the industrial nodes of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Vizag port and Chennai-Kolkata national highway, besides improving connectivity in tribal areas of AP and Odisha. The Prime Minister will also dedicate ONGC’s onshore deep water block project which has the potential of producing gas upto 3 million metric standard cubic meters per day. Other major projects to be launched by the PM include Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline, redevelopment program of Vizag fishing harbour. He will also be laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Vizag Railway station which will be taken up at the cost of 450 crores to cater to 75,000 passengers a day.
Film star and Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday with the actor-cum-politician predicting “good days for Andhra Pradesh in the future” after the interaction. The meeting between Modi and Kalyan during the Prime Minister’s visit to Andhra Pradesh assumes significance amid the current political scenario in the state. Jana Sena is an ally of the BJP in AP.
Modi would also inaugurate 54.1 km of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built with a budget of Rs 990 crore. The PM will lay the foundation stone of various road projects which would be taken up with a budget of Rs 2,268 crore. He will address a public meeting at the Begumpet airport here on Saturday soon after his arrival, BJP sources said.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to skip the event, and not receive Prime Minister Modi- yet again breaking the protocol for the third time in two years. The TRS claims a proper invitation was not extended to the Chief Minister and that his office has been insulted by the Central government.
This allegation received a strong rebuttal from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who said Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had personally extended a written invite to the CM. He accused the TRS of politicising PM’s visit and condemned “Go Back Modi” posters put up by the TRS backing its ally, The Communist Party of India has also called for protests against PM towards what they call his discriminatory attitude towards Telangana.
Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials here and took stock of the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam, over 225 km from here, on November 12. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in co-ordination and directed the police to make security arrangements and maintain law and order at Ramagundam and Hyderabad. Chief Secretary held a teleconference, too, with Peddapally Collector S.Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Police Commissioner of Ramagundam S.Chandrasekhar Reddy and CEO of Ramagundam Fertilizers AK Jain.
DGP M.Mahendar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (energy) Sunil Sharma and Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta were among those who participated in the meeting.
