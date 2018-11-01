PM Modi is God's Gift to Indians, While Rahul Gandhi is a Fun Machine: Shivraj Chouhan

Putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a pedestal above the other leaders in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the PM is “God's gift to Indians”."People look at him with reverence. Narendra Modi ji Pradhan Mantri ke roop mein Bhagwan ka vardan hein," the MP CM told CNN News18 in an exclusive interview.On being asked whether the state elections, slated for later this year, will be contested in the name of CM or PM, Chouhan said, “His blessings and support are a matter of strength for us.Playing down the challenge mounted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming elections, he said, “Rahul Gandhi is a fun machine. He doesn’t know what he is talking about. His behaviour is totally unbecoming of a leader of a national party.”On the impact of Rafale controversy in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan shot back saying that “Prime Minister's integrity is beyond doubt. Whatever they say will does not stick."The chief minister is in Delhi for a day to attend the central election committee meeting of the BJP this evening. The CEC to be attended by PM and party president Amit Shah is slated to clear the first list of candidates for MP.