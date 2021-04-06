PM Modi Lauds BJP as 'Movement that Connects People', Praises Advani & Joshi for Expanding Party

On the 41st Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the party as a movement that connects with people and reiterated the mantra of ‘Nation First’.

In his address on the occasion of party’s foundation day, Modi said that the way frontline workers worked for the country during the pandemic, BJP governments at the centre and state level performed their duties through programmes like Garib Kalyan Yojana and Vande Bharat Mission.

Modi expressed gratitude towards BJP party workers or karyakartas whose hard work and honesty has allowed BJP to reach to a position where it is today. “The last 41 years show that working hard for the people can make an organisation reach unimaginable heights, Modi said. Modi also highlighted that there is no state or zila in the country that has not seen BJP presence, spanning over generations.

This year’s foundation day falls on the voting day of four state assemblies and one Union Territory. Voting in over 750 constituencies spread across n Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bengal and Puducherry is underway.

While the BJP was formed on April 6, 1980, its ideological origins can be dated back to 1951 when Congress politician Shyama Prasad Mukherjee broke away from Nehru’s leadership to form the Bhartiya Jana Sangh (BJS).

“The BJP has always worked on the mantra of the party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party," said PM Modi while addressing party workers on BJP’s 41st Sthapna Diwas (Foundation Day).

PM Modi also lauded the contribution of Lal Krishna Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi in shaping and expanding the party.