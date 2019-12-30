PM Modi Launches Outreach on Citizenship Law, Tweets Sadhguru Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an outreach programme to gather support for the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which has triggered protests across the country.

CAA "is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away", PM Modi's official website tweeted.

#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.. — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019

This was followed by a tweet from the prime minister’s account wherein he shared a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who he said had provided a "lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA" and "calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups".

Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA https://t.co/97CW4EQZ7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2019

The government has been fire-fighting since widespread protests against the contentious law — which seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution.

However, detractors say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Several activists, students and opposition leaders have taken to the streets against the contentious law.

Amid the raging protests, the BJP has launched a massive outreach programme, hitting out at the opposition parties led by the Congress for a "misinformation campaign" around the new law.

BJP leaders are not only travelling across the country to make the party’s stance clear to the people, but have also used social media for the job.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.