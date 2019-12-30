Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Launches Outreach on Citizenship Law, Tweets Sadhguru Video

PM Modi said the spiritual leader had provided a 'lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA' and 'calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups'.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
PM Modi Launches Outreach on Citizenship Law, Tweets Sadhguru Video
File image of PM Modi. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an outreach programme to gather support for the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which has triggered protests across the country.

CAA "is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away", PM Modi's official website tweeted.

This was followed by a tweet from the prime minister’s account wherein he shared a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who he said had provided a "lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA" and "calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups".

The government has been fire-fighting since widespread protests against the contentious law — which seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution.

However, detractors say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Several activists, students and opposition leaders have taken to the streets against the contentious law.

Amid the raging protests, the BJP has launched a massive outreach programme, hitting out at the opposition parties led by the Congress for a "misinformation campaign" around the new law.

BJP leaders are not only travelling across the country to make the party’s stance clear to the people, but have also used social media for the job.

