PM Modi Lied to Youngsters About Giving 2 Crore Jobs, Says Rahul Gandhi During Amethi Visit

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of lying about providing employment to the country’s youth.Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency Amethi, addressed a gathering in support of Tanuj Punia, son of veteran Congress leader PL Punia. Speaking at a public gathering in Barabanki, he said, “In the last five years, the Narendra Modi government has just helped 15 people. The decision to implement demonetisation was taken all of a sudden and the entire country stood in queues. The poor of this country stood in the queues, but the rich were never seen in any queue.”"Similarly, the promise of two crore jobs per year to the youngsters was a lie. Our Prime Minister lied to the youth of the nation about giving jobs," he added.The Congress chief claimed that his party is determined to do historic work for farmers if voted to power. “We are going to deposit money directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, and if we form government at the Centre, there will be two budgets --- national budget and one dedicated to farmers. No farmer will be sent to jail if he fails to repay the loan.”Talking about the party’s ambitious scheme, NYAY, Gandhi said, “If voted to power, we will ensure a minimum income guarantee for 20 per cent of the poorest families. We will ensure 72,000 rupees annually to those families and the money will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the women of the family. This scheme will be implemented without any problem to our economy.”The Gandhi scion arrived at the Lucknow airport on Monday at around 11am and went to Chaubheesi Helipad ground in Barabanki via helicopter. After a brief meeting with party workers in Barabanki, he went to Amethi for a public meeting at around 11:45pm. At 1pm, he was scheduled to address a public meeting in the Tiloi area of Amethi, post which he is slated for public meeting in Parsadepur, which comes under the Raebareli district.The next stop of the Congress chief will be a public meeting at the Ghora Playground in Amethi. His last public meeting will be held in Amhat in Sultanpur district. He is also expected to hold a meeting with Congress workers in Sultanpur at around 4:35pm, after which he will head straight to the Sultanpur airport and fly to Lucknow airport at around 05:10pm. He will fly back to Delhi on Monday evening.