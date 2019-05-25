English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Likely to Meet President Kovind at 8 pm, Stake Claim to Form Govt
The council of ministers led by PM Modi submitted their resignation on Friday which was accepted by President Kovind, paving way for formation of new government.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting President Ram Nath Kovind. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening to stake a claim to form the new government, sources said.
The Prime Minister is likely to call on the President at around 8pm and before that, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would meet Kovind at around 7 pm, the sources said.
The council of ministers led by PM Modi submitted their resignation on Friday which was accepted by President Kovind, paving way for formation of new government.
The NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP alone bagging 303 of total 542 seats contested. Elections were held in 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power.
PM Modi is expected to take oath for his second term next week. Asked whether foreign dignitaries would be invited to the swearing-in ceremony, the sources said, "As of now there is no such information. We will share the details once a decision is taken."
Till now, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is confirmed to be in attendance. In a congratulatory call to PM Modi, Sirisena had expressed his desire to attend the swearing-in.
Modi had invited the Heads of the SAARC nations to his swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister in 2014.
On Saturday, President Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on recommendation of the union cabinet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. "The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 24.05.2019 and signed the Order dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha," it said
The Election Commission also called on President Kovind and handed over the list of 542 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha that will enable him to initiate the formal process of new government formation.
