English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Lookalike Contesting Polls From Lucknow Gets Notice for 'One Vote, One Note' Slogan
In a notice served to Abhinandan Pathak on Friday, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said the slogan appeared to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and amounts to "luring electorate for votes".
Abhinandan Pathak
Loading...
Lucknow: A Narendra Modi lookalike who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections has been served notice for violating the poll code over what he calls is his slogan "one vote, one note".
Abhinandhan Pathak filed his nomination papers from Lucknow on Friday as an Independent candidate and said he would also contest Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After filing nomination, he told the media that his slogan was "one note, one vote".
In a notice served to Pathak on Friday evening, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said that the slogan appeared to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and amounts to "luring electorate for votes".
"Pathak has been given 24 hours to reply to the notice after receiving it. In absence of the reply, an FIR under relevant sections will be lodged against him," the DM, also the returning officer, said.
After challenging Home Minister Rajanth Singh, sitting MP and BJP candidate, who is yet to file his nomination from Lucknow, Pathak said he would also file nomination from Varanasi on April 26.
Claiming he is a "serious candidate and not a dummy one", Pathak said he was against “jumlas” (gimmick) and after winning, "I would support Rahul Gandhi's PM's candidature."
Pathak bears resemblance to PM Modi. He dresses and speaks like Modi and begins his speech with “mitron” (friends), the word PM uses frequently to address his audiences.
A resident of Saharanpur, Pathak was with the BJP-led NDA constituent Republican Party of India (Ramdas Athawale) as its state vice-president for Uttar Pradesh till he joined the Congress last month.
During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were several lookalikes of Modi, including Pathak, who were seen in different places across the country during election campaigns.
However, Pathak had actively campaigned for the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh last year, holding meetings in a number of seats in the state, including Jagdalpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Bastar.
Lucknow, from where Pathak has filed his nomination, will vote in the fifth phase of the elections on May 6.
Abhinandhan Pathak filed his nomination papers from Lucknow on Friday as an Independent candidate and said he would also contest Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After filing nomination, he told the media that his slogan was "one note, one vote".
In a notice served to Pathak on Friday evening, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said that the slogan appeared to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and amounts to "luring electorate for votes".
"Pathak has been given 24 hours to reply to the notice after receiving it. In absence of the reply, an FIR under relevant sections will be lodged against him," the DM, also the returning officer, said.
After challenging Home Minister Rajanth Singh, sitting MP and BJP candidate, who is yet to file his nomination from Lucknow, Pathak said he would also file nomination from Varanasi on April 26.
Claiming he is a "serious candidate and not a dummy one", Pathak said he was against “jumlas” (gimmick) and after winning, "I would support Rahul Gandhi's PM's candidature."
Pathak bears resemblance to PM Modi. He dresses and speaks like Modi and begins his speech with “mitron” (friends), the word PM uses frequently to address his audiences.
A resident of Saharanpur, Pathak was with the BJP-led NDA constituent Republican Party of India (Ramdas Athawale) as its state vice-president for Uttar Pradesh till he joined the Congress last month.
During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were several lookalikes of Modi, including Pathak, who were seen in different places across the country during election campaigns.
However, Pathak had actively campaigned for the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh last year, holding meetings in a number of seats in the state, including Jagdalpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Bastar.
Lucknow, from where Pathak has filed his nomination, will vote in the fifth phase of the elections on May 6.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Hope to Show Everyone What I'm Capable Of: Livingstone After Being Picked by Royals
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz Hospitalized, Bedi Wishes for Speedy Recovery
- You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69
- Twitter Imagines Dhawan's Reaction After Ingram Denies Him Maiden IPL Ton With a Six
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results