PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Pay Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 28th Death Anniversary

Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 21 May 2019

Solemnly and very fondly remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 21 May 2019

May 21st is the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi the Prime minister of India who dreamed of proud and inclusive India in the 21st century with growth and prosperity for all. pic.twitter.com/2iQb0smKG2 — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) 21 May 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: “Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.”Earlier, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, in Delhi. Besides the Gandhi family, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former president Pranab Mukherjee, among other senior party leaders, were also present at Veer Bhumi.Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by a woman operative of the separatist Lankan Tamil outfit LTTE at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-terrorism day.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the leader.