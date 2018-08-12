English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi May Unveil Goodies for 32 Crore Jan Dhan Account Holders in Last I-Day Speech Before 2019 Polls
There could be a doubling of overdraft facility to Rs 10,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders as part of the government's effort to fund the unfunded, sources said.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce benefits for about 32 crore Jan Dhan account holders in his Independence Day address this week to provide a boost to the government's financial inclusion drive, official sources said.
There could be a doubling of overdraft facility to Rs 10,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders as part of the government's effort to fund the unfunded, they said.
Besides, the government may announce attractive micro insurance scheme on the occasion, the sources said. The free accident cover under the RuPay Card holders could be increased from Rs 1 lakh.
The Phase II of PMJDY will come to an end on August 15 and the scheme would be due for a revamp with further goals, the sources said, adding that the Prime Minister's Independence Day speech would be the best platform to make announcement.
PMJDY, the flagship financial inclusion drive, was launched in August 2014. The first phase ended on August 14, 2015 was focused on opening basic bank accounts and RuPay debit card.
In the last four years, 32.25 crore PMJDY accounts have been opened with Rs 80,674.82 crore outstanding balance.
In addition, the government may raise the pension limit under Atal Pension Yojana (APY), announced in 2015-16, to up to Rs 10,000 per month from the existing slab of up to Rs 5,000.
In order to address the longevity risks among the workers in the unorganised sector, and encourage them to voluntarily save for retirement, the government had started the Swavalamban Scheme in 2010-11.
However, coverage under Swavalamban Scheme is inadequate mainly due to lack of clarity of pension benefits.
The APY was focused on all citizens in the unorganised sector, who would join the National Pension System (NPS) administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and who are not members of any statutory social security scheme.
Under the APY, the subscribers would receive the pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 per month at the age of 60 years, depending on their contributions.
Also Watch
There could be a doubling of overdraft facility to Rs 10,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders as part of the government's effort to fund the unfunded, they said.
Besides, the government may announce attractive micro insurance scheme on the occasion, the sources said. The free accident cover under the RuPay Card holders could be increased from Rs 1 lakh.
The Phase II of PMJDY will come to an end on August 15 and the scheme would be due for a revamp with further goals, the sources said, adding that the Prime Minister's Independence Day speech would be the best platform to make announcement.
PMJDY, the flagship financial inclusion drive, was launched in August 2014. The first phase ended on August 14, 2015 was focused on opening basic bank accounts and RuPay debit card.
In the last four years, 32.25 crore PMJDY accounts have been opened with Rs 80,674.82 crore outstanding balance.
In addition, the government may raise the pension limit under Atal Pension Yojana (APY), announced in 2015-16, to up to Rs 10,000 per month from the existing slab of up to Rs 5,000.
In order to address the longevity risks among the workers in the unorganised sector, and encourage them to voluntarily save for retirement, the government had started the Swavalamban Scheme in 2010-11.
However, coverage under Swavalamban Scheme is inadequate mainly due to lack of clarity of pension benefits.
The APY was focused on all citizens in the unorganised sector, who would join the National Pension System (NPS) administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and who are not members of any statutory social security scheme.
Under the APY, the subscribers would receive the pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 per month at the age of 60 years, depending on their contributions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- VS Naipaul, Nobel-winning Author and the 'Barefoot Colonial', Dies at 85
- Vishwaroopam 2 Proved That Even a Brilliant Actor Like Kamal Haasan is Not Infallible
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- Vishwaroopam 2 Movie Review: Kamal Haasan Fails the Mission As Well His Fans
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...