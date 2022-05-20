PM Modi Likely to Visit Gujarat Thrice in about 3 Weeks, Outreach towards Patel Community on Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit his home state Gujarat at least three times within a span of 22 days to dedicate various projects including hospitals to the people, News18 has learnt.

Highly placed sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party said that the PM is likely to address a sammelan (convention) of the Patel community on May 28 at a village in Rajkot.

The BJP aims to gather a crowd of about four lakh in a bid to garner support from the influential community. As per rough estimates, Patels comprise around 12 per cent of Gujarat’s population.

The PM will also dedicate a hospital to the community.

The outreach exercise becomes significant as Hardik Patel, the face of the Patidar (Patel) movement ahead of the assembly polls five years ago, left the Congress this week, alleging insult and disrespect to him as well as members of his community.

Sources said that the PM’s second visit is likely to be in the month of June.

According to a senior BJP leader, there are two to three projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister next month.

“The PM is likely to visit Surat on June 10 to inaugurate a series of programmes. This will see the presence of a mixed group of people from across castes and sections,” added the source.

The third visit of the PM to poll-bound Gujarat is likely to be held in Vadodara.

The party has planned a big convention of ‘page committee members’ (panna pramukhs). Sources said that the Prime minister’s visit is likely to be scheduled for June 18.

“These members of the page committees had worked wonders in previous polls. The women were our real soldiers who garnered support for us and ensured that we came back to power. It will be a crucial meeting,” stated the source.

Union home minister Amit Shah this week told BJP workers at a chintan shivir (brainstorming camp) organised in Ahmedabad to ensure a respectable victory in the Gujarat assembly elections to be held around the end of the year.

The party has begun preparing for the polls, with 182 seats to be won. The BJP has been in power for 27 years in Gujarat and is devising techniques to counter anti-incumbency.

