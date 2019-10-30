PM Modi Meets His Mother in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba in Raysan village near Gandhinagar after his arrival at Ahmedabad airport.

The prime minister will be participating in various events on October 31 at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The PM was greeted at the airport on Wednesday night by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries.

On way to Raj Bhavan, Modi went to Raysan to meet Hiraba, who lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM spent around 20 minutes with his mother before heading towards Raj Bhavan, where he would be halting for a night.

On Thursday, Modi is scheduled to visit the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya.

His other programmes include participating in the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' and interacting with civil service probationers.

